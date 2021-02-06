Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Agnico Eagle (AEM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Agnico Eagle (AEM – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Agnico Eagle (AEM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Agnico Eagle on January 5 and set a price target of C$120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $70.99.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 62.3% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Golden Star Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Agnico Eagle with a $88.27 average price target, implying a 28.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 28, Cormark Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$133.00 price target.

