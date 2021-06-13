Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Inhibrx (INBX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX – Research Report) and Inhibrx (INBX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

In a report issued on June 11, Liisa Bayko from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $193.02, close to its 52-week low of $192.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Bayko is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 44.2% success rate. Bayko covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vera Therapeutics, Inc. Class A, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $266.33, implying a 37.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $347.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Inhibrx (INBX)

In a report issued on June 11, Joshua Schimmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Inhibrx, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 54.9% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Talaris Therapeutics, Inc., and 4D Molecular Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Inhibrx with a $40.67 average price target, a 62.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $38.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.