Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTXResearch Report) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals on April 8 and set a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $213.35, close to its 52-week low of $202.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 47.2% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $278.40.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza maintained a Buy rating on Global Blood Therapeutics on April 8 and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.77, close to its 52-week low of $36.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 40.2% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Iterum Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Blood Therapeutics with a $78.38 average price target, representing a 91.5% upside. In a report issued on April 4, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $138.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

