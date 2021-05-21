Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: VBI Vaccines (VBIV), Brainsway (BWAY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on VBI Vaccines (VBIV – Research Report) and Brainsway (BWAY – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James initiated coverage with a Buy rating on VBI Vaccines. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 42.2% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VBI Vaccines is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.00, implying a 94.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Brainsway (BWAY)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Brainsway yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 71.8% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Brainsway has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00, a 50.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $15.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.