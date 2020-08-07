August 7, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Vaxart (VXRT), Replimune Group (REPL)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vaxart (VXRTResearch Report) and Replimune Group (REPLResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Vaxart (VXRT)

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 49.3% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vaxart with a $14.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Replimune Group (REPL)

In a report released today, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Replimune Group, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.70, close to its 52-week high of $26.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.7% and a 71.3% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Replimune Group with a $30.40 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019