August 13, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI), Shattuck Labs (STTK)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Trevi Therapeutics (TRVIResearch Report) and Shattuck Labs (STTKResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Trevi Therapeutics today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.10, close to its 52-week low of $1.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 39.1% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trevi Therapeutics with a $11.00 average price target.

Shattuck Labs (STTK)

In a report released today, Zhiqiang Shu from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Shattuck Labs, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.58, close to its 52-week low of $17.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 34.3% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Shattuck Labs has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.00, implying a 137.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.


