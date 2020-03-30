March 30, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Stoke Therapeutics (STOK), Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Stoke Therapeutics (STOKResearch Report), Allogene Therapeutics (ALLOResearch Report) and TELA Bio (TELAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Stoke Therapeutics (STOK)

In a report issued on March 27, Michelle Gilson from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Stoke Therapeutics, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is ranked #323 out of 6213 analysts.

Stoke Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.00, a 68.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

In a report issued on March 27, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Allogene Therapeutics, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.92, close to its 52-week low of $17.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 41.3% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allogene Therapeutics with a $32.00 average price target, representing a 61.1% upside. In a report issued on March 13, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

TELA Bio (TELA)

In a report issued on March 27, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on TELA Bio, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 44.3% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Obalon Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TELA Bio with a $14.50 average price target, a 72.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

