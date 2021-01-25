Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Sesen Bio (SESN), Arena Pharma (ARNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sesen Bio (SESN – Research Report) and Arena Pharma (ARNA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Sesen Bio (SESN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Sesen Bio today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.65, close to its 52-week high of $1.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 50.7% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sesen Bio with a $3.63 average price target.

Arena Pharma (ARNA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio maintained a Buy rating on Arena Pharma today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 58.7% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Precision BioSciences, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arena Pharma with a $88.43 average price target.

