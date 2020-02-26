February 26, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Revance Therapeutics (RVNC), Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Revance Therapeutics (RVNCResearch Report), Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTKResearch Report) and Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 51.9% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Amag Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Revance Therapeutics with a $35.71 average price target, a 29.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Paratek Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 38.1% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Paratek Pharmaceuticals with a $11.67 average price target.

Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 44.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bioxcel Therapeutics with a $63.00 average price target, implying a 91.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Canaccord Genuity also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

