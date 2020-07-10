Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Revance Therapeutics (RVNC), Alimera (ALIM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC – Research Report), Alimera (ALIM – Research Report) and Vericel (VCEL – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.34, close to its 52-week high of $27.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 50.2% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Revance Therapeutics with a $32.25 average price target, representing a 23.5% upside. In a report issued on June 30, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alimera (ALIM)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Alimera, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 47.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alimera with a $14.00 average price target, representing a 151.3% upside. In a report issued on July 7, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Vericel (VCEL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on Vericel today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.2% and a 34.8% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vericel with a $24.25 average price target, representing a 59.0% upside. In a report issued on June 30, BTIG also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $21.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.