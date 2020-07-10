July 10, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Revance Therapeutics (RVNC), Alimera (ALIM)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Revance Therapeutics (RVNCResearch Report), Alimera (ALIMResearch Report) and Vericel (VCELResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.34, close to its 52-week high of $27.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 50.2% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Revance Therapeutics with a $32.25 average price target, representing a 23.5% upside. In a report issued on June 30, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alimera (ALIM)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Alimera, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 47.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alimera with a $14.00 average price target, representing a 151.3% upside. In a report issued on July 7, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Vericel (VCEL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on Vericel today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.2% and a 34.8% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vericel with a $24.25 average price target, representing a 59.0% upside. In a report issued on June 30, BTIG also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $21.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019