Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Regeneron (REGN), Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Regeneron (REGN – Research Report), Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX – Research Report) and Corcept Therapeutics (CORT – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Regeneron (REGN)

In a report released today, Michael King from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron, with a price target of $831.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $651.88, close to its 52-week high of $686.62.

According to TipRanks.com, King is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 59.7% success rate. King covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intellia Therapeutics, Werewolf Therapeutics, and Agios Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regeneron with a $718.14 average price target, which is a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, UBS also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $763.00 price target.

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Protagonist Therapeutics, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.53, close to its 52-week low of $15.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 51.3% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Protagonist Therapeutics with a $58.17 average price target, a 184.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on Corcept Therapeutics today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 52.2% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Janux Therapeutics Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corcept Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00.

