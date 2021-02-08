February 8, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Regeneron (REGN), Cigna (CI)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Regeneron (REGNResearch Report), Cigna (CIResearch Report) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBHResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Regeneron (REGN)

In a report released today, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron, with a price target of $640.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $494.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 51.5% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Arcus Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regeneron is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $673.10, a 33.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $630.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cigna (CI)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser maintained a Buy rating on Cigna today and set a price target of $254.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $204.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 69.1% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Oak Street Health, and Quest Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cigna is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $256.25, a 25.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $254.00 price target.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

In a report released today, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $160.23, close to its 52-week high of $170.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 73.1% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intersect ENT, Align Tech, and Teleflex.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zimmer Biomet Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $175.27, a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $173.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019