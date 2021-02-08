Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Regeneron (REGN), Cigna (CI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Regeneron (REGN – Research Report), Cigna (CI – Research Report) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Regeneron (REGN)

In a report released today, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron, with a price target of $640.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $494.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 51.5% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Arcus Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regeneron is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $673.10, a 33.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $630.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cigna (CI)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser maintained a Buy rating on Cigna today and set a price target of $254.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $204.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 69.1% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Oak Street Health, and Quest Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cigna is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $256.25, a 25.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $254.00 price target.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

In a report released today, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $160.23, close to its 52-week high of $170.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 73.1% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intersect ENT, Align Tech, and Teleflex.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zimmer Biomet Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $175.27, a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $173.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.