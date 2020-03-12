Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Ra Medical Systems (RMED), X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ra Medical Systems (RMED – Research Report) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Ra Medical Systems (RMED)

In a report released today, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Ra Medical Systems, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.24, close to its 52-week low of $0.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 42.5% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ellex Medical Lasers, and Sensus Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ra Medical Systems with a $2.00 average price target.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

In a report released today, Marc Frahm from Cowen & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on X4 Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.29, close to its 52-week low of $7.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Frahm is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 30.6% success rate. Frahm covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

X4 Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

