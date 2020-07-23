July 23, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS), Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRSResearch Report) and Roche Holding AG (RHHVFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on Pieris Pharmaceuticals on July 21 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 56.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pieris Pharmaceuticals with a $9.00 average price target.

Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

UBS analyst Michael Leuchten maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG today and set a price target of CHF380.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $369.00.

Leuchten has an average return of 17.3% when recommending Roche Holding AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Leuchten is ranked #2191 out of 6815 analysts.

Roche Holding AG has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $413.89, a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 12, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF380.00 price target.

