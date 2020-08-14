Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Pfenex (PFNX), Bristol Myers (BMY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pfenex (PFNX – Research Report) and Bristol Myers (BMY – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Pfenex (PFNX)

In a report issued on August 11, Andy Hsieh from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Pfenex. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.74, close to its 52-week high of $14.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 63.3% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Seattle Genetics, and Beyondspring.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pfenex with a $14.33 average price target, implying a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Bristol Myers (BMY)

In a report issued on August 11, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $63.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 53.9% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Aileron Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bristol Myers is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $69.40, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report issued on July 28, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

