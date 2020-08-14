August 14, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Pfenex (PFNX), Bristol Myers (BMY)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pfenex (PFNXResearch Report) and Bristol Myers (BMYResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Pfenex (PFNX)

In a report issued on August 11, Andy Hsieh from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Pfenex. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.74, close to its 52-week high of $14.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 63.3% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Seattle Genetics, and Beyondspring.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pfenex with a $14.33 average price target, implying a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bristol Myers (BMY)

In a report issued on August 11, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $63.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 53.9% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Aileron Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bristol Myers is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $69.40, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report issued on July 28, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019