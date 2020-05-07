May 7, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Opko Health (OPK), TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Opko Health (OPKResearch Report) and TherapeuticsMD (TXMDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Opko Health (OPK)

Barrington analyst Michael Petusky maintained a Buy rating on Opko Health today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 44.2% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and US Physical Therapy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Opko Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.33, which is an 80.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

In a report released today, Ahu Demir from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on TherapeuticsMD, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.28, close to its 52-week low of $0.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is ranked #5957 out of 6523 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TherapeuticsMD is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.67, implying a 590.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

