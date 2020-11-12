November 12, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT), Eyegate (EYEG)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCTResearch Report) and Eyegate (EYEGResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Oncternal Therapeutics, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 54.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biospecifics Technologies, Protalix Biotherapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oncternal Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

Eyegate (EYEG)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Eyegate, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.25, close to its 52-week low of $3.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.4% and a 38.0% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eyegate is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

