March 30, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Nucana (NCNA)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Nucana (NCNAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Nucana (NCNA)

In a report issued on January 15, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Nucana. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 38.6% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nucana is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.50, implying a 190.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $20.00 price target.

, , ,
