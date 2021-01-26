January 26, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Neurocrine (NBIX), Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Neurocrine (NBIXResearch Report) and Catalyst Biosciences (CBIOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report issued on January 8, Myles Minter from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Neurocrine. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $119.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 74.5% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Silence Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neurocrine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $120.77, a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 29, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $121.00 price target.

Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

LifeSci Capital analyst Sam Slutsky maintained a Buy rating on Catalyst Biosciences on January 18 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 69.4% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Cogent Biosciences, and Sierra Oncology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Catalyst Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

