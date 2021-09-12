September 12, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN), Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSNResearch Report) and Lyra Therapeutics (LYRAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader maintained a Buy rating on Mersana Therapeutics on September 10 and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.56, close to its 52-week low of $8.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Shrader is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 39.3% success rate. Shrader covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Precision BioSciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mersana Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.25, implying a 189.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 30, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)

BTIG analyst Robert Hazlett maintained a Buy rating on Lyra Therapeutics on September 10 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Hazlett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 41.7% success rate. Hazlett covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and Galera Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00, representing a 227.9% upside. In a report issued on September 1, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

