Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Marinus (MRNS), Moderna (MRNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Marinus (MRNS – Research Report) and Moderna (MRNA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Marinus (MRNS)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins reiterated a Buy rating on Marinus today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.3% and a 31.8% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.71, implying an 110.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Moderna (MRNA)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on Moderna today and set a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 42.2% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Moderna has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.86, a 40.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 18, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

