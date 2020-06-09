Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX), CytoDyn (CYDY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX – Research Report) and CytoDyn (CYDY – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Lineage Cell Therapeutics, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares opened today at $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 57.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.67, implying a 389.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

CytoDyn (CYDY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on CytoDyn today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CytoDyn is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

