Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA), Celsion (CLSN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA – Research Report) and Celsion (CLSN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Iovance Biotherapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.09, close to its 52-week high of $41.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 68.1% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.25, which is a 32.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Celsion (CLSN)

In a report released yesterday, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Celsion, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 50.2% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Celsion with a $8.50 average price target, a 189.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, JonesTrading also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

