January 13, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA), AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVAResearch Report) and AquaBounty Technologies (AQBResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Buy rating on Iovance Biotherapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.15, close to its 52-week high of $29.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 43.7% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Emergent Biosolutions, and Stemline Therapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.25.

AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp upgraded AquaBounty Technologies to Buy, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.39, close to its 52-week low of $1.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 46.4% success rate. Klieve covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcadia Biosciences, AgroFresh Solutions, and Yield10 Bioscience.

AquaBounty Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.38.

