Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA), AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)By Austin Angelo
There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA – Research Report) and AquaBounty Technologies (AQB – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)
Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Buy rating on Iovance Biotherapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.15, close to its 52-week high of $29.68.
According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 43.7% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Emergent Biosolutions, and Stemline Therapeutics.
Iovance Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.25.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)
In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp upgraded AquaBounty Technologies to Buy, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.39, close to its 52-week low of $1.90.
According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 46.4% success rate. Klieve covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcadia Biosciences, AgroFresh Solutions, and Yield10 Bioscience.
AquaBounty Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.38.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.