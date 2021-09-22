September 22, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Inotiv (NOTV), Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Inotiv (NOTVResearch Report), Clearside Biomedical (CLSDResearch Report) and Enveric Biosciences (ENVBResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Inotiv (NOTV)

In a report released today, Kyle Bauser from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Inotiv, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 56.3% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chembio Diagnostics, Semler Scientific, and Motus Gi Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Inotiv with a $58.50 average price target, which is a 46.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 20, Craig-Hallum also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

