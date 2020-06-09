June 9, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Hologic (HOLX), Neurocrine (NBIX)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Hologic (HOLXResearch Report), Neurocrine (NBIXResearch Report) and Soleno Therapeutics (SLNOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Hologic (HOLX)

Needham analyst Michael Matson reiterated a Buy rating on Hologic today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.11, close to its 52-week high of $55.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 62.0% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Hologic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.91, representing a 4.1% upside. In a report issued on June 3, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $62.00 price target.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Buy rating to Neurocrine today and set a price target of $142.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $118.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.5% and a 39.0% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neurocrine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $124.46, an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $126.00 price target.

Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Buy rating to Soleno Therapeutics today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 54.5% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Soleno Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

