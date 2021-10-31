Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Gilead Sciences (GILD), Stryker (SYK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Gilead Sciences (GILD – Research Report), Stryker (SYK – Research Report) and Alnylam Pharma (ALNY – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat maintained a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences on October 29. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Raffat is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 45.9% success rate. Raffat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Dicerna Pharma, and Organon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gilead Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.36, implying a 20.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Stryker (SYK)

In a report issued on October 29, Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Stryker, with a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $266.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 68.5% success rate. Kumar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Exact Sciences, and Thermo Fisher.

Stryker has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $285.80, a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 18, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $295.00 price target.

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

Evercore ISI analyst Maneka Mirchandaney maintained a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharma on October 29 and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $159.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Mirchandaney is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 52.9% success rate. Mirchandaney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Finch Therapeutics Group, Werewolf Therapeutics, and Viridian Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alnylam Pharma with a $195.24 average price target, a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Bank of America Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $227.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.