April 16, 2021

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Galectin Therapeutics (GALT), Stoke Therapeutics (STOK)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Galectin Therapeutics (GALTResearch Report) and Stoke Therapeutics (STOKResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Galectin Therapeutics, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 37.6% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Galectin Therapeutics with a $14.00 average price target.

Stoke Therapeutics (STOK)

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer assigned a Buy rating to Stoke Therapeutics today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.3% and a 31.6% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Stoke Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.40, which is a 101.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

