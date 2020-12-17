December 17, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Fortress Biotech (FBIO), Bristol Myers (BMY)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Fortress Biotech (FBIOResearch Report), Bristol Myers (BMYResearch Report) and Neurocrine (NBIXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on Fortress Biotech on December 8 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.7% and a 55.7% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortress Biotech is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.88.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bristol Myers (BMY)

In a report issued on February 26, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 42.0% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bristol Myers with a $74.00 average price target, which is a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine on October 8 and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 67.5% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Silence Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neurocrine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $124.21, implying a 30.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $136.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019