Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Fortress Biotech (FBIO), Bristol Myers (BMY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Fortress Biotech (FBIO – Research Report), Bristol Myers (BMY – Research Report) and Neurocrine (NBIX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on Fortress Biotech on December 8 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.7% and a 55.7% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortress Biotech is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.88.

Bristol Myers (BMY)

In a report issued on February 26, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 42.0% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bristol Myers with a $74.00 average price target, which is a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine on October 8 and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 67.5% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Silence Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neurocrine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $124.21, implying a 30.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $136.00 price target.

