August 16, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: F-star Therapeutics (FSTX), Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on F-star Therapeutics (FSTXResearch Report) and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHASResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

F-star Therapeutics (FSTX)

In a report released today, Patrick Trucchio from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on F-star Therapeutics, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.7% and a 30.9% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for F-star Therapeutics with a $33.00 average price target.

Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 46.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.50, which is a 397.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

