Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: F-star Therapeutics (FSTX), Aerie Pharma (AERI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on F-star Therapeutics (FSTX – Research Report), Aerie Pharma (AERI – Research Report) and Rewalk Robotics (RWLK – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

F-star Therapeutics (FSTX)

In a report released today, Patrick Trucchio from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on F-star Therapeutics and a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 54.3% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Precision BioSciences, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on F-star Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.00.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.39, close to its 52-week high of $19.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 55.9% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.25, representing a 67.9% upside. In a report issued on February 19, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Rewalk Robotics (RWLK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Rewalk Robotics today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.3% and a 54.0% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Trillium Therapeutics, Bicycle Therapeutics, and Harpoon Therapeutics.

Rewalk Robotics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.50.

