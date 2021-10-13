Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT), RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT – Research Report), RedHill Biopharma (RDHL – Research Report) and OncoCyte (OCX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.8% and a 49.3% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on RedHill Biopharma today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.69, close to its 52-week low of $4.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.0% and a 32.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics, and Oncternal Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for RedHill Biopharma with a $19.67 average price target, which is a 317.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

OncoCyte (OCX)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on OncoCyte, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 60.5% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

OncoCyte has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

