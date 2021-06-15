June 15, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Exelixis (EXEL), Alector (ALEC)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Exelixis (EXELResearch Report), Alector (ALECResearch Report) and iTeos Therapeutics (ITOSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Exelixis (EXEL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Michael King initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Exelixis today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.76.

According to TipRanks.com, King is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.9% and a 56.5% success rate. King covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., Intellia Therapeutics, and Agios Pharma.

Exelixis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.29, a 39.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Alector (ALEC)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Alector, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 56.5% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alector is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.75, representing a 62.0% upside. In a report issued on June 7, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on iTeos Therapeutics, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 53.7% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.80, a 54.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

