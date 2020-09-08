September 8, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV), Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLVResearch Report), Ascendis Pharma (ASNDResearch Report) and Ocular Therapeutix (OCULResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Enlivex Therapeutics today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.97, close to its 52-week low of $3.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 38.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Enlivex Therapeutics with a $22.00 average price target.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma, with a price target of $187.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $140.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 44.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ascendis Pharma with a $184.83 average price target, implying a 32.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 27, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $172.00 price target.

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Ocular Therapeutix, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 37.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ocular Therapeutix with a $13.50 average price target.

