June 11, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Cocrystal Pharma (COCP), Adicet Bio (ACET)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cocrystal Pharma (COCPResearch Report) and Adicet Bio (ACETResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)

In a report issued on May 27, Robert LeBoyer from Noble Financial initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Cocrystal Pharma and a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.24.

According to TipRanks.com, LeBoyer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 47.1% and a 53.5% success rate. LeBoyer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Onconova Therapeutics, Anavex Life Sciences, and PDS Biotechnology.

The the analyst consensus on Cocrystal Pharma is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Adicet Bio (ACET)

In a report issued on June 3, Justin Zelin from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Adicet Bio, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelin is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 66.7% success rate. Zelin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as CASI Pharmaceuticals, Poseida Therapeutics, and Surface Oncology.

Adicet Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.60, a 130.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019