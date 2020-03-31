March 31, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Cassiopea SpA (CPPSF), Oragenics (OGEN)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cassiopea SpA (CPPSFResearch Report), Oragenics (OGENResearch Report) and CytomX Therapeutics (CTMXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cassiopea SpA (CPPSF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Cassiopea SpA today and set a price target of CHF64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.50, equals to its 52-week high of $43.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -7.9% and a 23.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The the analyst consensus on Cassiopea SpA is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Oragenics (OGEN)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Oragenics, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 36.4% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Oragenics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on CytomX Therapeutics today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.7% and a 28.6% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Springworks Therapeutics, and Y-Mabs Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CytomX Therapeutics with a $14.25 average price target, which is a 122.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Wedbush also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $10.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019