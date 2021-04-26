April 26, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Brickell Biotech (BBI), Infusystems Holdings (INFU)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Brickell Biotech (BBIResearch Report) and Infusystems Holdings (INFUResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Brickell Biotech (BBI)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Buy rating to Brickell Biotech today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 40.2% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Brickell Biotech has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

Infusystems Holdings (INFU)

In a report released today, James Terwilliger from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Infusystems Holdings, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.27, close to its 52-week high of $23.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Terwilliger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 82.9% success rate. Terwilliger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Milestone Scientific, and Sensus Healthcare.

Infusystems Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

