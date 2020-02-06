February 6, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Boston Scientific (BSX), Misonix (MSON)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Boston Scientific (BSXResearch Report) and Misonix (MSONResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills reiterated a Buy rating on Boston Scientific yesterday and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 71.1% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Edwards Lifesciences, and Irhythm Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boston Scientific is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.00, which is a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Misonix (MSON)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Misonix yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 53.1% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, SeaSpine Holdings, and Globus Medical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Misonix with a $28.50 average price target, representing a 64.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019