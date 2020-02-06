Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Boston Scientific (BSX), Misonix (MSON)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Boston Scientific (BSX – Research Report) and Misonix (MSON – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills reiterated a Buy rating on Boston Scientific yesterday and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 71.1% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Edwards Lifesciences, and Irhythm Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boston Scientific is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.00, which is a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Misonix (MSON)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Misonix yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 53.1% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, SeaSpine Holdings, and Globus Medical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Misonix with a $28.50 average price target, representing a 64.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

