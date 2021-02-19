February 19, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Blueprint Medicines (BPMC), Exact Sciences (EXAS)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Blueprint Medicines (BPMCResearch Report), Exact Sciences (EXASResearch Report) and Immunovant (IMVTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

In a report issued on December 1, Michael Ulz from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $96.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Ulz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 52.6% success rate. Ulz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Blueprint Medicines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.09, implying a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 1, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (EXAS)

Robert W. Baird analyst Catherine Ramsey Schulte maintained a Buy rating on Exact Sciences on January 10 and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $141.65, close to its 52-week high of $159.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Schulte is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.5% and a 81.4% success rate. Schulte covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Twist Bioscience, NanoString Tech, and Thermo Fisher.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exact Sciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $174.89, representing a 24.0% upside. In a report issued on January 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Immunovant (IMVT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained a Buy rating on Immunovant on February 2. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 54.3% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sarepta Therapeutics, Myovant Sciences, and Gilead Sciences.

Immunovant has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.44, an 111.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, Stifel Nicolaus also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $33.00 price target.

