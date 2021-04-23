April 23, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Biogen (BIIB), Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Biogen (BIIBResearch Report), Bausch Health Companies (BHCResearch Report) and Adicet Bio (ACETResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Biogen, with a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $259.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 50.4% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biogen with a $307.79 average price target, implying a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $450.00 price target.

Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Bausch Health Companies, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 51.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Bausch Health Companies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.00.

Adicet Bio (ACET)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Adicet Bio today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.11.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 46.3% and a 50.4% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Adicet Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.67, which is a 99.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

