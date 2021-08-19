Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Beyondspring (BYSI), Savara (SVRA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Beyondspring (BYSI – Research Report) and Savara (SVRA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Beyondspring (BYSI)

In a report released yesterday, Joshua Schimmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Beyondspring, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 52.3% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as 4D Molecular Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Janux Therapeutics Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Beyondspring with a $97.50 average price target, representing a 377.5% upside. In a report issued on August 4, H.C. Wainwright also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $100.00 price target.

Savara (SVRA)

Evercore ISI analyst Liisa Bayko maintained a Buy rating on Savara yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.18, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Bayko is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 44.0% success rate. Bayko covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Savara is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.67, representing a 216.2% upside. In a report issued on August 16, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

