Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: BELLUS Health (BLU), Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BELLUS Health (BLU – Research Report) and Eli Lilly & Co (LLY – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

BELLUS Health (BLU)

In a report issued on April 7, Sam Slutsky from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on BELLUS Health, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 52.5% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Catalyst Biosciences, and Cogent Biosciences.

BELLUS Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00, representing a 107.9% upside. In a report issued on March 25, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)

In a report issued on April 7, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Eli Lilly & Co, with a price target of $228.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $189.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -1.9% and a 48.3% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eli Lilly & Co is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $231.64, implying a 23.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

