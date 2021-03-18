March 18, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Baxter International (BAX), Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Baxter International (BAXResearch Report) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDLResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Baxter International (BAX)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Baxter International, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $79.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 56.3% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Baxter International with a $89.17 average price target, implying a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois assigned a Buy rating to Avadel Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 58.3% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Kala Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Aerie Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avadel Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.80, which is a 103.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

