Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Avinger (AVGR)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Avinger (AVGRResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Avinger (AVGR)

B.Riley Financial analyst Marc Wiesenberger maintained a Buy rating on Avinger on August 11 and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is ranked #235 out of 7641 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avinger is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.50.

