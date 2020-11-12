Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: AVEO Pharma (AVEO), Neurocrine (NBIX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AVEO Pharma (AVEO – Research Report), Neurocrine (NBIX – Research Report) and Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

AVEO Pharma (AVEO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on AVEO Pharma today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 37.8% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Trillium Therapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AVEO Pharma with a $9.33 average price target, a 58.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Neurocrine (NBIX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine yesterday and set a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $89.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 50.8% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Neurocrine has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $123.23, representing a 38.4% upside. In a report issued on October 28, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Oncolytics Biotech, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 46.2% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Oncolytics Biotech has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.71.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.