May 7, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH), X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPHResearch Report) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFORResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

Oppenheimer analyst Justin Kim assigned a Buy rating to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.34, close to its 52-week low of $11.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 56.4% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Chinook Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals with a $29.25 average price target, representing a 120.9% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Buy rating to X4 Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 38.3% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for X4 Pharmaceuticals with a $17.50 average price target, an 118.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Brookline Capital Markets also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019