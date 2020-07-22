July 22, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH), Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPHResearch Report) and Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTCResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 44.5% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.50.

Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

In a report released today, Gbola Amusa from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Genetic Technologies, with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 50.6% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Catalyst Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Genetic Technologies with a $16.13 average price target, representing a 177.6% upside. In a report issued on July 17, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

