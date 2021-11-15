Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Aptinyx (APTX), Align Tech (ALGN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Aptinyx (APTX – Research Report), Align Tech (ALGN – Research Report) and BeiGene (BGNE – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Aptinyx (APTX)

Leerink Partners analyst Marc Goodman maintained a Buy rating on Aptinyx on October 18 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.46, close to its 52-week low of $2.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 46.4% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptinyx with a $10.67 average price target, implying a 354.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Align Tech (ALGN)

In a report issued on October 28, Jeff Johnson from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Align Tech, with a price target of $745.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $687.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 69.5% success rate. Johnson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Patterson Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Align Tech is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $780.29, representing a 13.3% upside. In a report issued on October 13, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $750.00 price target.

BeiGene (BGNE)

Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens maintained a Buy rating on BeiGene on October 28 and set a price target of $414.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $378.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 58.8% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

BeiGene has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $419.75, representing a 12.8% upside. In a report issued on November 5, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $427.00 price target.

