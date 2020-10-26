October 26, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Amryt Pharma (AMYT), Viela Bio (VIE)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Amryt Pharma (AMYTResearch Report), Viela Bio (VIEResearch Report) and Neuronetics (STIMResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Amryt Pharma (AMYT)

In a report issued on October 23, Michelle Gilson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Amryt Pharma, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 64.8% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Homology Medicines, and Stoke Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amryt Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

Viela Bio (VIE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Viela Bio today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 50.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Protalix Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Viela Bio with a $61.00 average price target.

Neuronetics (STIM)

In a report issued on October 23, William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Neuronetics, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 48.5% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Edwards Lifesciences, Shockwave Medical, and Acutus Medical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Neuronetics with a $8.33 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

