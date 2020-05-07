May 7, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH), Veru (VERU)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPHResearch Report) and Veru (VERUResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Chiang maintained a Buy rating on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.33.

Chiang has an average return of 2.3% when recommending Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is ranked #4347 out of 6523 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals with a $23.00 average price target.

Veru (VERU)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on Veru today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 50.3% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Veru has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00, representing a 125.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

